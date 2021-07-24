Police: Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Anne Arundel County Home

A man suspected of driving under the influence crashed into a Maryland home early Saturday morning, killing a man, police said.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in Brooklyn Park when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, jumped a curb and crashed into a home occupied by Gerald Patrick Keogh Jr., 68, news outlets reported.

Keogh became trapped between the car and damaged interior walls until emergency crews arrived and extricated him, Anne Arundel County police said. He was taken to a Baltimore hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, 49-year-old Christopher Davis of Baltimore, fled the scene but was apprehended, according to police.

Police said he showed signs of impairment and toxicology results are pending.

Davis was facing charges of manslaughter by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while impaired by drugs, driving while impaired, failure to remain at the scene and other charges.

Court records that don't list an attorney who could comment Davis' behalf showed he has a bond review scheduled for Monday.