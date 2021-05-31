PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Woman Killed in Prince George's After Accidental Shooting by Boyfriend: Police

The preliminary investigation indicates the man was handling his gun inside the house when it “discharged” and struck the woman

By NBC Washington Staff

A 22-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge after the accidental shooting of his girlfriend in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said.

Fransico Alvarado Revelo was arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Gabriela Melendez. He also faces a reckless endangerment charge.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, Prince George's County officers responded to a house on the 10100 block of Old Fort Road in Fort Washington for a report of a shooting. They found Melendez with a gunshot wound and pronounced her dead on the scene. 

The preliminary investigation suggests Alvarado Revelo was handling his gun inside the house when it “discharged” and struck Melendez, police said.  

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

Alvarado Revelo is being held without bond. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.

