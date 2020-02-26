Local
Police: Man Accused of Maryland Syringe Attack Arrested

The woman was put on preventative medications

Thomas Bryon Stemen was arrested and charged on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman with a syringe at a Maryland grocery store in an attack caught on surveillance video.

Thomas Bryon Stemen was arrested Tuesday after Anne Arundel County police said they received a tip about the suspect, the department said in a statement.

Video from the store in Churchton shows a man follow the woman into the cart area and bump into her on Feb. 18. The woman is then seen looking down at her leg as she backs out of the store. The man appears to follow her outside.

The woman wasn't identified but police said she received medical treatment. She told news outlets she was put on preventative medications for 30 days.

Stemen was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

