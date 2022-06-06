Police: Man, 5-Year-Old Son Killed in Dirt Bike Crash in Delaware

A 31-year-old man and his 5-year-old son were killed when the dirt bike they were riding collided with a car on a Delaware road, state police said.

Delaware State Police said the crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of Route 9 and Halcyon Drive near New Castle, The News Journal reported.

Troopers responding to a report of the wreck found the 31-year-old man dead and his son critically injured. The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, police said Monday.

The man was driving the unregistered dirt bike with his son sitting between him and the handlebars when he hit the front of a Volkswagen hatchback turning onto Halcyon Drive from Route 9, police said. Both the man and his son were ejected from the dirt bike.

The dirt bike, which was being driven illegally, did not have any lights, police said. Delaware law requires off-highway vehicles, including dirt bikes, to be registered before use and registered vehicles can only be operated on streets or highways in very specific cases.

Police will identify the man and his son once family has been notified.