Police looking for owners of car that was almost stolen before Metro Transit Police Officer shot suspect

If your dark-colored Jeep Cherokee with Maryland license plates was nearly carjacked in Rosslyn on July 5, Arlington County Police would like to talk to you.

Police are searching for the owners of that Jeep as they continue to investigate a series of multiple crimes that took place, leading a Metro Transit Police Officer to open fire on the suspect.

Around 11:30 a.m. on July 5, that Metro officer had been headed to the Rosslyn Metro station, when they came across a man carjacking someone at N. Nash Street and Fort Myer Drive, Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo told reporters the day of the incident.

That man was later identified as 30-year-old Mark Anthony Johnson-Crestwell.

Johnson-Crestwell unsuccessfully tried to open the door of a car at 19th Street N and Fort Myer Drive, but the driver drove away, Arlington police said.

That is the car whose owners Arlington Police are now looking for as they continue investigating the rest of the incident.

After the Jeep drove away, the suspect opened the back door of another car and yelled at the driver, who got out, police said.

A Metro Transit Police officer saw the incident and ordered the suspect to get of the car, police said. He cooperated, but there was a struggle between the officer and suspect as the officer tried to arrest Johnson-Crestwell.

Johnson-Crestwell then tried to run, police said. The officer chased him, using pepper spray, until the suspect got into an empty trash truck at N. Kent Street and 19th Street N, police said.

The officer ordered Johnson-Crestwell to get out of the truck, and shot him at least once, police said.

Johnson-Crestwell was taken to the hospital for his injuries. He has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and vehicle trespass.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask that people inside the Jeep Cherokee on July 5 reach out to share any additional information or details they might have.

The Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line is 703-228-4180, or you can email at ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us