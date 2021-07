Video shows drivers doing loud and possibly dangerous stunts on 4th and Tingey Street in Southeast D.C. on Saturday night.

"I watched the whole thing," a witness said. "It was awful, it was scary."

These stunts, commonly known as drifting, involves the driver intentionally over-steering with loss of traction while still maintaining control of the car.

D.C. police are asking for any information the public may have about these driving incidents.

No arrests have been made.