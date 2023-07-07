Police looking for 6-year-old Silver Spring boy last seen with mother's boyfriend

Police are looking for a 6-year-old Silver Spring boy missing since about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Isaiah Salvator Mitchell was last seen inside a dark gray, four-door Ford F-150 truck with New Jersey license plates PGTW70 in the area of Montgomery Avenue and East West Highway in Bethesda, police said. It was driven by 28-year-old Chris Mitchell, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother.

They are believed to be going to New Jersey, where the boyfriend lives, police said.

Isaiah is about 4-feet tall and about 55 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing an orange long-sleeved sweatshirt and navy blue shorts.

Mitchell is 5-foot-8-inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white polo short, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call police at 301-279-8000. Callers can remain anonymous.