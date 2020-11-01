explosion

Police Investigating Package Explosion at House in Maryland

By Associated Press

A man was injured when a package exploded at a Maryland home Friday, police say.

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said the blast was intended for a person who lives in the Lineboro home where the explosion occurred, the Baltimore Sun reported. DeWees called it “an isolated incident.”

He said the 28-year-old man hurt in the blast is not facing life-threatening injuries and is “very lucky" to survive. Part of the home's exterior appeared to have been blown loose.

Michael Martel, a U.S. Postal Service inspector and public information officer, said the package did not travel through U.S. mail.

Police have not identified the victim or named any suspects. They have a news conference planned Monday with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI.

