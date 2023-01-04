Man Found Dead at White House Ellipse: Police

A man was found dead in the Ellipse park south of the White House about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, and police are investigating his death as a homicide after video appeared to show another man beating him with a makeshift weapon.

The man was found at the Ellipse and 15th Street NW by a Secret Service officer who had been flagged down by a jogger, according to police. That jogger saw the man in the park, and believed he might need medical attention.

When the Secret Service officer went to check on the man, he discovered that he was already dead.

While investigating the death, U.S. Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department discovered the video that showed the lead-up to the incident, which took place about 6 a.m. between the man who died and a second man.

Police believe the man who died was beaten with what appears to be a metal pipe. The metal pipe was found at the scene.

The exact cause of death is still being investigated, but police said the man who died had sustained multiple trauma injuries to his body.

The second man, considered a person of interest in the case, has been detained. Both men involved are believed to be members of the homeless community in D.C., and were both known to police before the fight and death took place.

MPD asks that anyone with additional information about the death, which occurred during the start of rush hour, call 202-727-9099.

President Joe Biden left the White House Wednesday morning around the time that the investigation took place, but the investigation did not "in any way, shape or form affect the departure of the President," according to the MPD.