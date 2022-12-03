Police Investigating Driver Who Tailgated, Pointed Gun at Car in Frederick County

Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident where a driver tailgated and pointed a handgun at another car in Frederick County, Maryland.

The victim reported the incident to police. They said it happened while driving westbound Friday afternoon on Routes 340 and 15 near Mount Zion Road, according to a Maryland State Police release.

The victim told police after the suspect began to tailgate them, he passed them, rolled the window down and pointed a handgun at them.

After the incident, the victim said the suspect pointed the gun at another car and drove the car left onto Mountville Road from southbound US Route 15.

Police released a picture of a red Volvo S40 sedan in connection with the suspect. The photo was taken by the victim, police said.

The case is being investigated as first-degree assault.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes this car or witnessed the incident to contact them.

