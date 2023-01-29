Police Investigating Car Crash That Killed Passenger in Dumfries

Police are investigating a car crash that killed a woman in Dumfries, Virginia, on Saturday.

Investigators said she was riding in a 2015 Jeep Wrangler going North on Richmond Highway at about 1:40 a.m. The driver slowed down to make a right onto Williamstown Drive when she opened the door and exited onto the roadway while the car was still moving, according to a Prince William County Police Department release.

Authorities found her unconscious on the road. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

She has been identified as Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, 30, of Woodbridge.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

The driver, identified as Gustavo A. Barahona Benitez, 38, of Dumfries, was located at the crash. He was charged with driving under the influence and without a driver’s license.

Police believe the woman was also under the influence of alcohol. It was not immediately clear why she got out of the car.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.