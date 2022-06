Two men are injured after a shooting outside of the Shaw-Howard Metro Station Saturday evening, Police said.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at the 800 Block of R St. NW at 9 p.m. When they arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 800 block of R Street, NW. No lookout.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 26, 2022

The victims were transported to a local hospital where one of the victims is in serious condition and the other has a non-threating injury.

