Police Investigate Skeletal Remains Found in Lanham

Homicide detectives are investigating skeletal remains that were found on Saturday morning in Lanham, Maryland.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the remains were found at around 10:20 a.m. in the area of Annapolis Road and Route 495 in Lanham. Police did not say who found them.

“The decedent’s identity will be released once confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the next of kin have been notified,” Prince George’s County police said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512 or do so anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.