Police Investigate Shooting Outside Secret Service Training Facility in Maryland

U.S. Park Police say there was a shooting outside a U.S. Secret Service training facility on Powder Mill Road in Beltsville, Maryland, Thursday night.

Park Police say one of their officers was injured in a crash while responding to the shooting. The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

There was no information available on the details of the shooting. A Park Police spokesperson said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

