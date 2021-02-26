us park police

Police Investigate Shooting Outside Secret Service Training Facility in Maryland

U.S. Park Police say there was a shooting outside a U.S. Secret Service training facility on Powder Mill Road in Beltsville, Maryland, Thursday night.

Park Police say one of their officers was injured in a crash while responding to the shooting. The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

There was no information available on the details of the shooting. A Park Police spokesperson said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Stay with NBC4 for more on this developing story.

