Man, woman shot and killed in front of Capital Jewish Museum in DC

A man and woman were shot and killed in front of the Capital Jewish Museum in Northwest D.C. Wednesday evening.

The shooting took place in the area of 3rd and F streets in Northwest — in front of the Capital Jewish Museum and behind the FBI field office and the U.S. attorney's office.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon posted on the social media platform X that Israeli embassy employees were injured in the fatal shooting. He called it “a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.”

News4 has not confirmed any additional victims other than the deceased man and woman.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is responding, sources familiar with the shooting told News4.

The scene is just blocks away from D.C. police headquarters.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

The D.C. government announced grants to help local nonprofits offset security costs. News4's Mark Segraves visited the Capital Jewish Museum, where new security concerns have arisen because of an LGBTQ+ exhibit.

The D.C. government recently announced a half million dollars in grants for local nonprofits to help offset security costs. One recipient is the Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum, which said it has serious concerns about security, not just because they are a Jewish organization, but also due to a new exhibit focused on the LGBTQ community.

