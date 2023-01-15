Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Rockville

One person is dead, and another is injured after a collision in Rockville, Maryland, on Sunday, police say.

The crash happened around Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane at about 7:20 a.m., Montgomery County Department of Police said.

Investigators said the driver of a black Honda Civic was going west on Muncaster Mill Road when he crossed the center of the line and hit a silver Ford Escape going east.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with no life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Photos from the scene show the front of the Honda badly damaged with broken pieces across the street. The Ford also has front damage.

