Montgomery County

Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Rockville

By Allison Hageman

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services

One person is dead, and another is injured after a collision in Rockville, Maryland, on Sunday, police say.

The crash happened around Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane at about 7:20 a.m., Montgomery County Department of Police said.

Investigators said the driver of a black Honda Civic was going west on Muncaster Mill Road when he crossed the center of the line and hit a silver Ford Escape going east.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.    

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with no life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Photos from the scene show the front of the Honda badly damaged with broken pieces across the street. The Ford also has front damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

Things to Do DC Jan 10

MLK Day of Service: Where to Volunteer in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Prince George's County Jan 13

Maryland Church Works to Restore Graves of Enslaved People

This article tagged under:

Montgomery Countyfatal crash
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us