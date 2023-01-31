Police Impersonator With Multiple Knives Arrested Near U.S. Capitol

A man who impersonated a police officer and had several knives on him was arrested in Northwest D.C. on Monday, police say.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Max Eli Viner.

A United States Capitol Police officer saw the man near Third Street and Madison Drive NW at about 6:20 p.m., according to a release. The location is in the area of the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Secret Service spotted the man a few minutes earlier near Constitution Avenue and 15th Street and shared the tip with USCP, according to the release.

Officers searched the suspect and found multiple knives, including a chainsaw blade on him.

In the suspect’s Ford Explorer, police found fake police equipment, shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask.

His charges are pending.