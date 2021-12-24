Police Identify Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Car in Oxon Hill

The man found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Thursday has been identified as 32-year-old John Cruz, police said Friday.

Cruz, of Oxon Hill, was found just before 2 a.m. by officers who responded to the intersection of Livingston Road and Indian Head Highway for a report of a shooting.

Cruz was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car. He had several gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are trying to identify a suspect and a possible motive.

On Thursday, first responders were seen outside a convenience store. Video from the scene showed a white SUV surrounded by police tape.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A $25,000 reward is being offered.