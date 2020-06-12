Crime and Courts

Police Identify 18-Year-Old DC Woman Killed Blocks From Union Station

By Sophia Barnes

Officers investigate the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman on June 11, 2020.

Police have identified an 18-year-old woman found gunned down outside a Northeast D.C. home.

Saige Ballard, of Northwest D.C., was found by police officers responding to reports of a shooting about 3:10 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of E Street Northeast, blocks away from Union Station.

Ballard had been shot multiple times, police say. She was taken to a hospital and treated, but was eventually pronounced dead, police said.

A second victim was found nearby with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

A $25,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this homicide case.

Crime and CourtsNortheast DC
