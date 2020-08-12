Police ID Teen's Remains Found in Virginia Landfill in 1986

Police in Virginia say they've identified human remains that were found more than three decades ago in a Chesterfield County landfill.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that Chesterfield police said the remains belonged to 16-year-old Christy Lynn Floyd. The remains were found in 1986.

Sign up for our free NBC Washington newsletters to get the latest local news and weather sent straight to your inbox.

Police said Floyd lived in Richmond. Police said in a news release that she was identified through traditional detective work, forensics, DNA analysis and genealogy research.

Chesterfield police said they worked with the medical examiner and the Virginia Department of Forensic Science. A DNA profile was developed by DNA Labs International, a private forensic lab in Florida.

Detectives also sought the services of Parabon NanoLabs, which is based in Reston and specializes in DNA phenotyping. That work led police to a purported family member of the victim.