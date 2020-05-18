Crime and Courts

Police: Hiker Finds Body in Wooded Area in Fairfax Station

By Associated Press

Police in Fairfax Station are investigating a person's death after a hiker over the weekend found a body in what authorities described as an advanced stage of decomposition.

The Fairfax County Police Department on Sunday said the hiker found the body around 5 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area in Fairfax Station. Detectives believe the person's death was not a random act of violence and there is no apparent threat to the public.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy. Police said identification is still pending and anyone with information about the case should contact the department at 703-246-7800 or www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.

