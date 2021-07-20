Police Find Second Car From Shooting Outside Nationals Park That Wounded 3 People

D.C. police found the second car involved in the shootout outside Nationals Park Saturday night that wounded three people, including a fan.

The owner told police the person who borrowed the car didn’t return it. No new arrests were reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The shooting during a game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres sent fans scrambling for safety in the dugouts and prompted the suspension of the game.

People in two cars exchanged gunfire on South Capitol Street, police said.

One victim was a woman who was attending the game. She suffered a graze wound to the back, police said.

The other two shooting victims were men involved in the gunfire, police said.

Photos: Gunfire Outside Nationals Park Sends Fans Scrambling

The shooting occurred at South Capitol and O streets SW, just west of the ballpark, at about 9:30 p.m. The shots echoed through the stadium full of thousands of people.

“It was just a chaotic scene,” umpire crew chief Mark Carlson told The Associated Press. “We heard what sounded like rapid gunfire. We didn’t know where it was coming from.”

The Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth inning when several loud pops were heard.

News4's Derrick Ward spoke to fans who lined up to get back into the stadium and watch the rest of the interrupted game.

Fans sitting in left field quickly began leaving through the center field gate. A short time later, fans along the first base side began briskly leaving their seats.

Some fans crowded into the Padres' dugout on the third base side for cover, while sirens could be heard from outside the park.

The Nationals initially announced there had been an incident outside the stadium and posted a message on the scoreboard telling fans to remain inside.

About 10 minutes later, the team tweeted: “A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time.”