Police, FBI Offering $75K Reward in DC Shooting That Killed Teen

D.C. police ans the FBI are offering a combined reward of $75,000 to anyone with information about the homicide of Christopher Brown, the 17-year-old father who was killed in a Southeast shooting early Sunday.

The overnight shooting took place at block party near the intersection 33rd Street and Dubois Place SE where 22 people were shot, including Brown and an off-duty MPD officer.

Police say it appeared to be an exchange of over 100 rounds of gunfire between multiple gunmen in a crowd of hundreds of people.

In partnership with MPD, the ATF & FBI Washington Field Offices have offered additional reward money, bringing the total to $75,000, for info regarding the homicide of Christopher Brown on 8/9/20 in the 3300 blk of Dubois Pl, SE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/7oVZPL3unv — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 12, 2020

D.C Police Chief Peter Newsham called the act "absolutely ridiculous" and "unacceptable" in a press conference Monday.

Police have not yet name any suspects.