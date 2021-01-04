Robert Contee

Police Chief Warns New Congresswoman About Carrying Gun in DC

By Mark Segraves

Lauren Boebert
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

D.C.’s police chief issued a stern warning for a new member of Congress who tweeted a video of herself purportedly carrying a Glock handgun on the streets of D.C. and on the U.S. Capitol campus.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) posted the video explaining why she plans to carry her gun on the streets of D.C.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee plans to reach out directly to Boebert to explain D.C. laws and commented in public Monday.

“That congresswoman, whoever it is, I guess it was from Colorado, will be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that’s caught on the District of Columbia street that’s carrying a firearm.”

“I ran for Congress and have now taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution," Boebert said in a statement Monday. "That fight began in earnest as House Democrats attempted to stop Members of Congress from exercising their Second Amendment rights. I led eighty-two of my colleagues in fighting back, and we won. I promise I will never stop defending your Constitutional rights.”

Members of Congress are allowed to carry their guns on the U.S. Capitol campus but not on the House floor.

