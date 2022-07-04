Police Chase Driver Who Allegedly Fired at Officers Through Two States, Ending in Rollover Crash

A police chase that went through Virginia and Maryland on Fourth of July morning ended with a crash along Route 7, Montgomery County police said. Authorities said they were trying to catch an armed man who fired shots at an officer.

Frederick Njihia, 26, was arrested, and authorities said he will face criminal charges in both states.

At 9:20 a.m., county authorities received multiple calls about a man with a gun and shots fired on Hawks Ridge Terrace in Germantown, Maryland. Police say that when officers arrived, the suspect fled and fired at a Montgomery County officer.

Police then began to pursue the suspect and notified other jurisdictions that they were heading towards Virginia.

These are the high powered weapons found in possession of the suspect who shot at one of my officers this morning. I am grateful she wasn’t injured and to the courageous officers who pursued him through Maryland and Virginia to place him under arrest. pic.twitter.com/ASJ58R6zgi — Marcus Jones (@mcpdChief) July 4, 2022

Authorities found that the suspect who shot at the officer had "high powered weapons" in his possession, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones tweeted.

The chase went on for 20 miles starting in Maryland on Interstate 270, to Interstate 495 and ending along Route 7 in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Video obtained by NBC4 shows that police used a PIT maneuver (where a police cruiser will bump the back of the suspect vehicle to cause it to spin out and stop), causing the driver to crash into a wall and flip upside down.

In police dispatch calls obtained by News4, police can be heard talking about how to end the chase.

"Do we have anybody here who’s PIT certified? Our speed keeps dropping, we might have an opportunity," the police dispatch said. "PIT and roll over at this location just past the toll road, start rescue, put him on standby."

A witness to the police chase, Spencer Deese, was house sitting for a friend at a Tyson high-rise when he heard the sirens.

"It was wild, I was like I've never seen that in real life," Deese said. "I've only seen that on TV."

The driver has been taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No officers were hurt during the chase.