Police Chase Backs up Traffic on Northbound I-395 in Virginia

A police pursuit created a traffic mess on northbound Interstate 395 in Virginia during rush hour on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The chase ended at Edsall Road, where several police cruisers are at the scene and traffic is backed up for miles.

A state trooper's vehicle was struck and overturned just south of the mixing bowl in Springfield, according to Virginia State Police.

The suspect vehicle continued northbound on Interstate 95, then got onto northbound I-395, police said.

Chopper4 was over the chase as the car hit several other vehicles and finally the express lane gates before crashing into the median at on 395 at Edsall Road.

Police took the driver into custody.

Video from Chopper4 showed no lanes of traffic getting by for a time before the right lane opened about 5:30 p.m. A second right lane has since reopened.

Two right lanes on I-95 in Lorton are closed where the cruiser overturned.

The trooper in the overturned car was transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure, police said.