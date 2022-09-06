Man Found Dead Inside Burning Car in DC's Brightwood Park

A man was found dead inside a burning car in D.C.'s Brightwood Park neighborhood, authorities said.

DC Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a fire in the 500 block of Nicholson Street NW at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found a man inside the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and identity of the victim have not been released.

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances of the death and the cause of the car fire.