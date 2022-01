Police are asking for help identifying a 4-year-old girl who was found in Northeast D.C. on Sunday night.

The little girl was found about 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Maryland Avenue NE.

Police described the little girl as Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. They said she is 3'5" tall and weighs 50 pounds. She was found wearing a beige jacket, pink hat, pink pants and multi-colored boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099.