Southeast DC

Police Arrest Man Allegedly Involved in Southeast DC Shooting

Tarik Turner, 25, has been charged with second degree murder while armed

By Camille Furst

Police on Wednesday arrested a man allegedly involved in a Southeast D.C. shooting on March 31.

A total of five people were shot in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE in the Congress Heights neighborhood. Two of the victims, George Evans III, 25, and Keosha Ferguson, 28, both of Southeast D.C., were killed.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 25-year-old Tarik Turner of Southeast D.C. and charged him with second degree murder while armed in the shooting death of Ferguson.

