Police: 4-Year-Old Briefly Dragged by Maryland School Bus

Authorities in Maryland say a 4-year-old girl was briefly dragged by her school bus after her backpack got caught in its door.

The Baltimore Sun quotes county police as saying the preschooler was getting off the bus in Glen Arm on Wednesday when she got stuck.

Police say the driver drove forward a “short distance” and the girl was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that weren't considered to be life threatening.

Details about her injuries and just how far she was dragged are unclear, as is whether the driver faces any punishment or charges.

