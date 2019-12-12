Maryland

Police: 4-Year-Old Briefly Dragged by Maryland School Bus

The girl was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening

School-Bus-Connecticut-Generic
NBC

Authorities in Maryland say a 4-year-old girl was briefly dragged by her school bus after her backpack got caught in its door.

The Baltimore Sun quotes county police as saying the preschooler was getting off the bus in Glen Arm on Wednesday when she got stuck.

Police say the driver drove forward a “short distance” and the girl was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that weren't considered to be life threatening.

Local

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 5 hours ago

Mom Says Couple Saved Boy Having Seizure Along I-295 on Christmas Day

Washington DC 4 hours ago

String of Purse Snatchings Under Investigation in Northwest DC

Details about her injuries and just how far she was dragged are unclear, as is whether the driver faces any punishment or charges. 

This article tagged under:

Maryland
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us