Police: 4 From Prince George's County Arrested After Ocean City Boardwalk Drug Deal

Police said Saturday that they arrested four Maryland men after observing them partake in a drug deal on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

Four men from Prince George's County were arrested on multiple charges.

Ocean City Police said that they received a call Thursday from a boardwalk business owner who said he saw the occupants of a parked car on 8th Street measuring a white powder on a digital scale.

Undercover officers responded and police say they observed a drug transaction on the boardwalk.

Police say the men engaged in the transaction got into two cars and drove off before being stopped.

Police say they seized lack tar heroin, powder cocaine, a digital scale, cash and a 9mm handgun.