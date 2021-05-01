PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Police: 4 From Prince George's County Arrested After Ocean City Boardwalk Drug Deal

By The Associated Press

Handcuffs
Ilkay Dede/EyeEm via Getty Images

Police said Saturday that they arrested four Maryland men after observing them partake in a drug deal on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

Four men from Prince George's County were arrested on multiple charges.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Ocean City Police said that they received a call Thursday from a boardwalk business owner who said he saw the occupants of a parked car on 8th Street measuring a white powder on a digital scale.

Local

brain cancer 5 hours ago

DC Health Care Workers Support Nurse With Brain Cancer

covid-19 long haulers 5 hours ago

DC Hospital Clinic Helps COVID-19 Long-Haulers Recover

Undercover officers responded and police say they observed a drug transaction on the boardwalk.

Police say the men engaged in the transaction got into two cars and drove off before being stopped.

Police say they seized lack tar heroin, powder cocaine, a digital scale, cash and a 9mm handgun.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTYOcean City boardwalk
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us