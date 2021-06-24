Maryland

Police: 2 Teens Stole Car With 2-Year-Old in Back Seat

By Associated Press

Montgomery County Police car
NBCWashington

Two 15-year-old boys from Washington, D.C., have been charged with kidnapping-related offenses after police in Maryland said they stole a car with a 2-year-old girl in the back seat.

Montgomery County officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft at a downtown Silver Spring gas station on June 16, police said Thursday in a news release. Detectives learned that a woman who stopped to vacuum her car at the station in the 8600 block of Georgia Avenue was putting money into the machine when a teen drove off in her car with her daughter in the back.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A witness followed the car saw the car stop to pick up a second teen, police said. The car stopped again and the two teens ran off. Officers found the car and the girl uninjured on Colesville Road.

Local

Fourth of July 2 hours ago

DC Road Closures for Fourth of July Begin

Mayor Muriel Bowser 2 hours ago

DC's Minimum Wage Debate Continues

Officers found two people who matched the suspects' descriptions walking in downtown Silver Spring. After a short chase, police said the teens were taken into custody. The teens are charged as juveniles with vehicle theft and kidnapping-related offenses.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandMontgomery CountySilver Springcarjackingkidnapping
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us