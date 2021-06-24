Police: 2 Teens Stole Car With 2-Year-Old in Back Seat

Two 15-year-old boys from Washington, D.C., have been charged with kidnapping-related offenses after police in Maryland said they stole a car with a 2-year-old girl in the back seat.

Montgomery County officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft at a downtown Silver Spring gas station on June 16, police said Thursday in a news release. Detectives learned that a woman who stopped to vacuum her car at the station in the 8600 block of Georgia Avenue was putting money into the machine when a teen drove off in her car with her daughter in the back.

A witness followed the car saw the car stop to pick up a second teen, police said. The car stopped again and the two teens ran off. Officers found the car and the girl uninjured on Colesville Road.

Officers found two people who matched the suspects' descriptions walking in downtown Silver Spring. After a short chase, police said the teens were taken into custody. The teens are charged as juveniles with vehicle theft and kidnapping-related offenses.