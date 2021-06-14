‘Please Help': Maryland Family Posts Billboard in Search of Kidney Donor

A Maryland man is desperate to find a kidney donor, and his family has an eye-catching strategy to try to find a match.

The family of Bob Whitelock, a retired Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy, posted a billboard along Route 50 asking for assistance.

“Please Help. Need a Kidney. 410-543-2990,” the billboard says in red letters. Whitelock is pictured wearing a suit and tie.

In an interview Sunday, Whitelock, 79, pleaded for potential donors to reach out.

“Please help me. I am gonna die from this. And somewhere out there is a superhero,” he said via video call.

Whitelock, of Mardela Springs, was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney failure in December 2019. He gets dialysis treatment three times a day and needs a kidney transplant to live, he said.

Stephanie Whitelock, his wife, said he knew they needed to post the billboard.

“He said, God came to me and literally told him, go get a sign and put it down at the end of the road, and told him exactly what to put on it, and include your picture. What is on that sign is what was told to him, he said, by God,” she said.

So far, 40 potential donors have come forward since his family posted the billboard late last year, hoping to draw attention from people heading from the beach. No one has been a match yet, though.