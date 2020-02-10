Plea Hearing Scheduled in Fraud Case at CIA Souvenir Store

Local
A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Northern Virginia man accused of stealing nearly $60,000 from a store he worked at on the campus of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Kevin Tea of Springfield initially pleaded not guilty to wire fraud charges in federal court in Alexandria. Now, though, court documents show a plea-agreement hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

A court affidavit says Tea worked at a souvenir store on the CIA grounds between 2016 and 2018. The store is run by a nonprofit group that provided benefits to current and retired CIA employees.

The affidavit accuses Tea of defrauding the store out of more than $58,000 by directing refund charges on hundreds of transactions at the store to his personal accounts.

