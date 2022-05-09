Playing Wordle May Not Improve Cognitive Function, Experts Say

Wordle has become a popular game that people of all ages are having fun with by developing strategies to figure out that mystery five letter word.

But is this daily game just a fun craze? Or is it really good for your brain?

Experts say Wordle may not be doing much to improve your cognitive function in the long run.

"I play, my wife plays, my daughter plays. Like you, we all kind of got sucked into it one by one," said Henry Mahncke, a neuroscientist and the CEO of Brain HQ, which studies how the brain rewires itself through learning and training.

"Your brain's not really being pushed to get faster at all," Mahncke said. "Most people are using tips and tricks to get better at it."

He said Wordle is similar to crossword puzzles because it’s not doing anything to improve your speed or cognitive function.

"If there's one thing the brain really craves, you know, it craves novelty. It craves change. It craves learning in fact," Mahncke said.

He said as soon as you start using tips and strategies to solve the puzzle, you have taken away the potential benefits on your brain.

For long-term brain health, Mahncke recommends practicing better sleep habits and eating more balanced meals instead.

"Physical exercise, and eating right, and sleep, and social contact, and new learning –– that keeps us fast in order to maintain that brain as a healthy organ," Mahncke said.

He said the key is to keep challenging yourself in new ways.

"We're more and more are seeing the brain as an organ of the body that needs to be taken care of just the same way we take care of our heart with physical exercise and diet," Mahncke said.

When it comes to brain health, Mahncke said it’s never too late to learn something new and rewire your brain with healthy habits and activities.

"Try all kinds of new games that might stimulate your brain, go out for walks and new places, explore new routes to go to your work and your favorite restaurants. All these things drive learning in that way," he said.