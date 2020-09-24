Players, Fans Believe Bradley Beal Was Snubbed From All-NBA Team

After a mediocre season — before and after the bubble — the Washington Wizards did not have many memories to be excited for the next season.

Except for one: Bradley Beal.

The two-time All-star averaged 30.5 points and 6.1 assists and while shooting 84% from the free throw line, which are all career highs. He also led the Eastern Conference in scoring and finished second in the entire league behind James Harden. With John Wall sidelined due to his ruptured Achilles for the entirety of the season, there was no doubt it was Beal’s team.

Nevertheless, the leap in his play wasn’t enough to receive the honor of being on the All-NBA teams. He is the first NBA player to average 30 points and 6 assists and not make the All-NBA first, second or third team. Last week the annual All-NBA teams were released, and the announcement left NBA Twitter in a frenzy. Beal was at the top of the list who players, fans and media deemed a snub.

“What’s the requirements,” Rookie of the Year Ja Morant asked on Twitter as he was left puzzled at the list.

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. also shared his thoughts on the decision. “Brad Beal not being All-NBA is crazy to me.”

Brad Beal not being all NBA is crazy to me 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) September 16, 2020

Beal himself also posted numerous videos and gifs showing his displeasure with the list.

The outrage on social media felt like déjà vu because this is not the first time Beal felt left out of an elite list. He was also not selected for the All-Star team in February. Team success weighs heavily for voters to decide on who is selected and who is not. Because of that there is a possibility that the Wizards’ won-loss record played a part in leaving Beal out.

The start of the next NBA season is uncertain, but Washington should have its premier duo in the backcourt at 100 percent. Perhaps they can shine together and help get the Wizards back on track so that their wins can justify their outstanding performances.