‘Play for Ray': Bullis football team plays, wins 1st game since head coach's death

The Bullis Bulldogs took the field on Friday night with clear eyes, and heavy hearts, as they played their first game since the loss of their head coach Ray Butler.

Butler suffered a fatal brain hemorrhage three weeks ago, while addressing his players after a pre-season scrimmage. On Friday, Potomac, Maryland saw the Bullis community showed up in force to honor the man they called “Coach Ray.”

Many wore shirts or carried signs with the hashtag “play for Ray.” It was an emotional evening, as Bullis football team members mourned a man who pushed them to be both scholars and athletes, and families mourned someone they cared about and who cared about them.

The absence of Butler, whose fatal brain hemorrhage took place on Aug. 24, was deeply felt.

Butler was only 48 years old.

"The toughest part has been managing feelings. Managing personalities," said assistant coach Kevin Anderson. "But the best part -- I've seen strength in these young men that I can carry with me for the rest of my life."

Butler, who became head coach in 2023, was part of the Bullis security staff for a decade.

He’s credited with reinvigorating the football program, which has seen a number of team members go on to play in Division One schools, and even the NFL.

Friends say Butler could intuitively sense when a student or their family was having a problem, and he would offer help.

A group of parents have created a fundraiser to help Ray Butler’s family with expenses.

And in their home opener, the Bulldogs did indeed play for Ray, pouring their hearts into a 41-0 victory over Bishop O’Connell.