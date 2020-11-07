Plans for Presidential Transition, Inauguration Underway in DC

There are already plans underway for the presidential transition and for Joe Biden's inauguration, News4 has learned.

The Biden team will have access to a 128,000 square foot office space for its transition, which is enough for 500 people including Secret Service protection.

The space was prepared for Election Day inside a wing of the U.S. Commerce Department headquarters on Constitution Avenue down the street from the White House.

News4 was told every federal agency was ordered to hand over a briefing book to help the new administration the weekend before the election, just in case Biden won.

Transition planning began in March and was overseen by non-political employees of the U.S. General Services Administration.

"While this is going on, you have a career civil service that is responsible for generating plans to enable a potential new team to come and take over

the organization," said Max Steier with the Partnership for Public Service.

The General Services Administration will begin collecting resumes and hand them over to the White House on inauguration day, and the agency has already begun planning for the inauguration, setting up offices in Southwest D.C. in June.

They will work with the senate rules committee on how the event will be staged, amid a pandemic, January 20.