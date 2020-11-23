Planning a Holiday Gathering? This Map Might Convince You Otherwise

Coronavirus cases have continued to surge in the United States, throwing a wrench in holiday plans across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control is urging folks to stay home and avoid traveling this holiday season, but for those who remain on the fence, this map may help you weigh your options.

The COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool, built by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology, shows you how much risk you face in gatherings of varying sizes, anywhere in the United States.

The map shows how likely it is for someone in a gathering of a given size to be positive for COVID-19.

In the overall D.C. metro area, the risk levels for a gathering of 10 people ranges from 8% to 15% as of Monday -- meaning there's an 8% to 15% chance that someone at that gathering is positive.

In D.C., there is a 10% chance that in a gathering of 10 people, at least one COVID-positive person will be present. For a gathering of 15 people, the odds increase to 15%. Attending a gathering of 25 people increases the risk to 24%.

Prince George's County has the highest risk in our region, with a 14% risk for a gathering of 10 people. For a gathering of 50 people, there is a 52% chance that at least one person will have COVID-19.

Within D.C., Maryland and Virginia, the risk appears to be lowest in Highland County, Virginia, where gatherings of 10 have a less than 1% associated risk as of Monday.

Scott County, Virginia (25%), and Garrett (33%) and Allegany (51%) counties in Maryland have much higher associated risks for gatherings of 10.

Risk Level in D.C., Maryland and Virginia in gatherings of 10, 15, 25 and 50 people, as of Nov. 20. From the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool.

While very small gatherings in our region appear to have low associated risks, the map as a whole paints a bleak picture for the majority of the midwest and parts of the south.

For example, according to the risk tool, Crowley County in Colorado has a 99% risk that someone is infected, even for gatherings as small as 10 people.

Including real-time event risk analysis from our @covid19riskUSA website: https://t.co/IX6qW1R0Or



Map image below denotes risk that one (or more) may have #Covid19 at events of size 15 throughout US. https://t.co/BInb9fgyRT pic.twitter.com/6L0NYy5LZB — Joshua Weitz (@joshuasweitz) November 20, 2020

The West Coast and parts of the East Coast do appear to have lower risk when it comes to the spread of COVID-19 at small- to mid-sized gatherings. However, local officials such as Mayor Muriel Bowser are still urging residents to celebrate Thanksgiving at home and to wear a mask at the gathering.

Whatever you decide to do for the holidays, local leaders recommend caution, adherence to local guidelines and mask wearing.