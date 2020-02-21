Local
Plane With Nazi Symbols Is Damaged at Maryland Airport

By Willard West

A small plane painted with Nazi symbols had an accident while landing at a Maryland airport Friday.

A small plane painted with World War II Nazi livery was damaged while landing at Frederick Municipal Airport early Friday afternoon, Chopper4 video shows.

As the plane was coming in for landing just after noon, a high speed crosswind knocked the plane onto its right wing, according to Maryland State Police. The plane’s two passengers were not harmed in the accident, police said.

The plane has a swastika symbol on its tail and is used in reenactments.

The plane only had minor damage after the accident, according to police.

