Reagan National Airport

Plane Overruns Runway at Reagan National Airport

No injuries were reported among 151 passengers and six crew members

By NBC Washington Staff

frontier flight overshot runway
NBC Washington

A plane slid off a runway after landing at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., Friday night, stopping in a grassy area, officials say.

A Frontier Airlines flight coming from Denver landed about 10:30 p.m., then came to a stop “slightly beyond” the runway, the airline said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Six crew and 151 passengers were on board the A320 Airbus. No injuries were reported, the airline said.

Local

LOUDOUN COUNTY 14 hours ago

Virginia Teacher Asks Judge to Lift Suspension Over Comments on Transgender Pronouns

The News4 Rundown 12 hours ago

Facebook Extends Trump Ban; New Alien Report: The News4 Rundown

Everyone was taken off the plane and bused to the terminal around midnight, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) said.

The aircraft was towed to its gate, MWAA said.

All runways have reopened and there’s no further impact on travelers, officials said.

An investigation is underway into what caused the incident.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story

This article tagged under:

Reagan National AirportDCAReagan National
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us