Plane Overruns Runway at Reagan National Airport

A plane slid off a runway after landing at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., Friday night, stopping in a grassy area, officials say.

A Frontier Airlines flight coming from Denver landed about 10:30 p.m., then came to a stop “slightly beyond” the runway, the airline said.

Six crew and 151 passengers were on board the A320 Airbus. No injuries were reported, the airline said.

Everyone was taken off the plane and bused to the terminal around midnight, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) said.

The aircraft was towed to its gate, MWAA said.

All runways have reopened and there’s no further impact on travelers, officials said.

An investigation is underway into what caused the incident.

