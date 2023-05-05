The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is set for early Saturday. You can watch on NBC4 and our livestream options starting at 5:20 a.m., or bars and restaurants opening early around D.C.

If you're looking for an English ale or to raise your pinkies to the sky, here are the places that will give you the royal treatment you deserve.

Where Can I Celebrate the Coronation in the Washington, D.C. Area?

Duke’s Grocery Watch Party (Northwest D.C., $): The large outpost of Duke’s Grocery in Foggy Bottom will open at 6 a.m. to show live coronation coverage. The British-themed restaurant says food and “bevvie” specials will be available all morning. Buy a ticket for $10 to secure your seat; the fee will be applied to your bill.

Fairfont's Coronation Garden Party (Northwest D.C.): Beginning at 9:30 a.m., guests will enjoy a ceremonial celebration in the hotel's courtyard featuring authentic Scottish bagpiper Duncan Moore, a champagne sabering and slices of a Royal Coronation Cake. Come in a festive hat or fascinator to win prizes. Life-sized cutouts of the Royals will create perfect photo opportunities.

Coronation Day Tea at the Four Seasons (Northwest D.C., $$$): Four Seasons is hosting an elevated tea afternoon for King Charles' Coronation Day. Enjoy bottomless mimosas for $125 per person with some of King Charles' favorite breakfast items by Executive Pastry Chef AJ Thalakkat. Bridgerton-esque live music by a string quartet will be provided and guests are encouraged to dress up!

Sidewalk Celebration at the British Embassy (Northwest D.C., Free): The British Embassy is celebrating Coronation Day with an outdoor celebration open to the public. There will be complimentary Coronation Cake, shortbread and drinks, as well as children’s activities and raffles for the whole family to enjoy.

Royal Afternoon Tea at the St. Regis (Northwest D.C., $$$): The St. Regis Washington, D.C. is introducing a limited-edition Royal Afternoon Tea in honor of the Coronation of King Charles III from May 3-7. The special menu, including Beef Wellington and Queen Elizabeth’s cake, will surely transport you to the halls of Kensington Palace.

The Queen Vic Watch Party (Northeast D.C., $): Wake up and smells the biscuits and gravy. The DC fan-favorite British pub is hosting a 6 a.m. live screening of the coronation with a special food and drink menu — there’s a lot of great options, but the full English breakfast is the way to go. When in London, right? Standing room is available on a first come first serve basis, so get there early!

Vanish Brewery Coronation Garden Party (Leesburg, Virginia, $$): Celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III at Vanish and wear your fanciest hat. The coronation will be shown on the big screen. The Salt Pot Kitchen will be on site with Traditional British Favorites.

