Pitbulls attack 11-year-old boy in DC

A pair of pitbulls attacked a boy in Northeast D.C. over the weekend.

Carlizze Brashears said he was riding tandem with a friend on a bike in an alley off of Blaine Street, when they spotted two pitbulls roaming free and they crashed the bike.

“And then they started attacking us, and then I ran and then they caught up to me, and then I was screaming and I was screaming for help," Brashears said.

As the dogs bit him on his face, head, arms and legs, his friend picked up rocks and threw them at the dogs, but that didn't stop them.

A good Samaritan came out of their house and managed to fight off the dogs with a broom.

“Once the man hit 'em with the stick, his friend put him back on the little Lime bike and drove him up here to the house, and he came in the house. He banging [on the door]," Brashears' grandmother, Tracie Brashears, told News4. “And when I opened the door, he’s like, 'They bit me! They bit me!' I saw the thing on his face, but as he start snatching his clothes off [I saw] the gaping wounds”.

The terrifying attack left Carlizze Brashears with stitches and a painful tetanus shot.

“Every time I move my arms it hurt and my head hurt," he told News4 Monday while recovering in bed.

The Humane Rescue Alliance said in a statement it was investigating the attack.

"Officers continue to patrol the area and are interviewing the impacted parties as well as community members to learn what happened. We will follow the facts where they lead us and continue to maintain an active presence in the area," the HRA said.

Tracie Brashears said a friend confronted the owner of the dogs shortly after the attack.

“And the only thing she said is, 'Oh, I’m sorry. They got out the gate. I apologize he bit him.' No, he didn't bite him. He mauled his a-- about to kill him," she said.

She and her grandson say the dogs should be put down.

“If I see 'em right now, I’d kill 'em myself," she said.

News4 was unable to learn the name of the person who owns the dogs.

Carlizze Brashears said he would like to know the identity of the good Samaritan who saved him.