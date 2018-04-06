Local

Flashback: Your 2018 Cherry Blossom Pics

The skies might be gray, but the blossoms are still pink, white and gorgeous. Share your photos with us by emailing them to isee@nbcwashington.com or tweet them @nbcwashington.

81 photos
1/81
Bryan J Robles
"Sunday Morning Cherry Blossoms!"
2/81
@johannagreeson
3/81
@johannagreeson
4/81
@Kinseicat
"A pic from my run at Hains Point this morning. No crowds!!"
5/81
@stefalicea
Cherry blossoms, April 2
6/81
@jessicamatsko
From Bethesda
7/81
Emma Chapman
8/81
Megan McGrath, NBC4
A bride gets her picture taken among the cherry trees along the #Tidal Basin.
9/81
Darcy Spencer, NBC4
The National Park Service projects peak bloom to last from April 8 until April 12.
10/81
Darcy Spencer, NBC4
11/81
Megan McGrath
This never gets old! #PeakBloom on the Tidal Basin! Come and see the #CherryTrees today -- the weekend forecast doesn't look good.
12/81
Kelvin Robinson, NBC4
13/81
Kelvin Robinson, NBC4
Cherry blossoms can be different colors, with some emerging as pale pink, bright pink, ivory or white, according to the National Park Service.
14/81
Kelvin Robinson, NBC4
New cherry blossom trees were planted between 2002 and 2006, according to the National Park Service.
15/81
Kelvin Robinson, NBC4
16/81
Darcy Spencer, NBC4
"Got a chance to see the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin yesterday. #beautiful Go Now!"
17/81
Kelvin Robinson
Cherry blossoms surround the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
18/81
Kelvin Robinson
19/81
20/81
Kelvin Robinson
This year's National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade is scheduled for April 14 at 10 a.m., followed by the Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival. Find our guide to all things cherry blossom here.
21/81
Darcy Spencer
22/81
Tuấn Yến
23/81
Zach
24/81
Sierra Langford
25/81
@druxman
26/81
@druxman
27/81
@stefalicea
28/81
@stefalicea
29/81
@stefalicea
30/81
@stefalicea
31/81
Maddie Roever
32/81
@melissa_gon5
33/81
@scott1675
34/81
@scott1675
35/81
@scott1675
36/81
37/81
38/81
Carolyn Hall
39/81
Carolyn Hall
40/81
Carolyn Hall
41/81
@SoulFunkCrus8R
"It turned out to be a beautiful day at the #tidalbasin yesterday to checkout the #cherryblossoms."
42/81
@kimberlyfaye
"Cherry Blossoms @ the Tidal Basin yesterday morning."
43/81
@SoulFunkCrus8R
44/81
@kimberlyfaye
45/81
@SoulFunkCrus8R
46/81
@SoulFunkCrus8R
47/81
Claudia Calderon
48/81
Michele Melick
49/81
Michele Melick
50/81
Michele Melick
Blossoms in Old Town Alexandria.
51/81
Michele Melick
52/81
Michele Melick
53/81
Michele Melick
54/81
Claudia Calderon
55/81
Claudia Calderon
56/81
Claudia Calderon
57/81
Claudia Calderon
58/81
Felicia Eaves
59/81
Felicia Eaves
60/81
Roland Wong
61/81
Felicia Eaves
62/81
Felicia Eaves
63/81
Joyce Fiedler
"Love living here in spring, despite the traffic."
64/81
Joyce Fiedler
65/81
@kimberlyfaye
66/81
@kimberlyfaye
"MLK among the cherry blossoms."
67/81
@r3d____
68/81
@r3d____
69/81
@r3d____
70/81
@cherryberry13
71/81
@cherryberry13
72/81
@cherryberry13
73/81
@cherryberry13
74/81
@cherryberry13
75/81
@cherryberry13
76/81
Christine Scott
77/81
Jorge Tobar
78/81
Jorge Tobar
79/81
Jorge Tobar
80/81
@MsBusyB
81/81
@eternallystoked
"So fun running in to @amelia_draper @nbcwashington today. We are all on Cherry Blossom Watch."

