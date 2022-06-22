Photos: Warrenton Hit With Heavy Storm Damage By Emma Sanchez • Published 30 mins ago • Updated 29 mins ago Warrenton, Virginia, faced storm damage, including fallen trees, damaged homes and power outages after thunderstorms raced through the Washington, D.C. region Wednesday evening. 8 photos 1/8 Town of Warrenton Roads blocked from fallen trees in Warrenton. 2/8 Town of Warrenton Police surveying the storm’s damage in Warrenton. 3/8 Town of Warrenton A Warrenton resident looks at a fallen tree. 4/8 Town of Warrenton Fallen trees obscure the front of a home in Warrenton. 5/8 Town of Warrenton A tree falls over, causing damage to a home in Warrenton. 6/8 Town of Warrenton A telephone pole hangs on by a wire in Warrenton. 7/8 Town of Warrenton A trunk of a tree falls over a Warrenton home’s patio. 8/8 Town of Warrenton An old cedar tree fell in North Stafford County, VA. This article tagged under: VirginiaweatherWarrentonStorm Damage More Photo Galleries Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life in Pictures Photos: Uvalde Remembers Robb Elementary School Shooting Victims Photos: Robb Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas