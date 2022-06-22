Photos: Warrenton Hit With Heavy Storm Damage

By Emma Sanchez

Warrenton, Virginia, faced storm damage, including fallen trees, damaged homes and power outages after thunderstorms raced through the Washington, D.C. region Wednesday evening.

Roads blocked from fallen trees in Warrenton.
Police surveying the storm’s damage in Warrenton.
A Warrenton resident looks at a fallen tree.
Fallen trees obscure the front of a home in Warrenton.
A tree falls over, causing damage to a home in Warrenton.
A telephone pole hangs on by a wire in Warrenton.
A trunk of a tree falls over a Warrenton home’s patio.
An old cedar tree fell in North Stafford County, VA.

