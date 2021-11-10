Photos: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Opens Plaza to Public for Historic Flower Ceremony

Arlington National Cemetery held a flower ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honor its centennial, marking the first time in nearly 100 years that the public was welcomed onto the plaza.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial Commemoration began Tuesday with an opening ceremony that recreates a ceremony from Nov. 9 and 10, 1921, around the original burial, officials said.

Members of the public can continue to visit the tomb's plaza on Wednesday to pay respects.

Representatives from the Crow Nation, dressed in brightly colored traditional clothing, were the first to place flowers near the tomb.

A steady line of people, including children and military members and scouts in uniform, solemnly paid respects. They paused at the top of the hour when the Old Guard carried out abbreviated changing of the guard ceremonies.