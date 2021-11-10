Photos: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Opens Plaza to Public for Historic Flower Ceremony

Arlington National Cemetery held a flower ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honor its centennial, marking the first time in nearly 100 years that the public was welcomed onto the plaza.
The
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial Commemoration began Tuesday with an opening ceremony that recreates a ceremony from Nov. 9 and 10, 1921, around the original burial, officials said.
Members of the public can continue to visit the tomb's plaza on Wednesday to pay respects.
Representatives from the Crow Nation, dressed in brightly colored traditional clothing, were the first to place flowers near the tomb.
A steady line of people, including children and military members and scouts in uniform, solemnly paid respects. They paused at the top of the hour when the Old Guard carried out abbreviated changing of the guard ceremonies.
People pay their respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near it’s 100 year anniversary at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on November 9, 2021. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Members of the Crow Nation prepare to place flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on November 9, 2021. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VA – NOVEMBER 9: Soldiers with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” move flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery on November 9, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. The Arlington National Cemetery is open to the public to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza during the 100th anniversary of the Tomb. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)
