Photos: Tensions Run High as DC Increases Security Ahead of the Inauguration

As authorities prepare to restrict access to parts of downtown D.C. ahead of Inauguration Day amid
warnings about the possibility of violence, the tension is palpable.
Federal and local officials are coordinating enhanced security following
the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week. Photos from Tuesday show the presence of the National Guard in full force on Capitol grounds already.
Meanwhile, inside the Capitol building, the House of Representatives have gathered to vote on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment,
which would remove President Donald Trump from office.
At the White House, Trump spoke with the media before departing for Alamo, Texas, his first public appearance since the riot. He accepted no blame for the Capitol attack and
spoke out against impeachment efforts, calling it "a terrible thing."
The president waved to a crowd of his supporters before boarding his helicopter.
Elsewhere on Capitol grounds, a group of activists gathered to call on Congress to oust Trump, forming the words "IMPEACH" and "REMOVE" with large individual letter placards.
On Wednesday, House Democrats are set to vote on articles of impeachment.
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Members of the National Guard gather outside the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today the House of Representatives plans to vote on Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, removing President Trump from office. Wednesday, House Democrats plan on voting on articles of impeachment. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Members of the National Guard patrol outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 12, 2021, ahead of a House vote calling on US Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove US President Donald Trump from office. – The House of Representatives will vote Tuesday on a longshot bid to get Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet to invoke the US Constitution’s 25th Amendment, which would declare Trump unfit to perform his duties and install Pence as acting president. Democrats will follow up the 25th Amendment vote with impeachment proceedings in the House on January 13, 2021. The single charge of “incitement of insurrection” is all but sure to get majority support. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Members of the National Guard outside of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. House Speaker Pelosi has instructed members of the House to return to Washington to consider a second impeachment of President Donald Trump this week. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Members of the National Guard walk past the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. House Speaker Pelosi has instructed members of the House to return to Washington to consider a second impeachment of President Donald Trump this week. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Members of the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department walk outside of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. House Democrats Monday introduced a resolution to impeach President Trump for a second time, setting up a vote this week unless Vice President Mike Pence uses his constitutional authority to remove the president. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C) wears a protective mask while arriving to the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today the House of Representatives plans to vote on Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, removing President Trump from office. On Wednesday, House Democrats plan on voting on articles of impeachment. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (L) wears a protective mask while arriving to the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today the House of Representatives plans to vote on Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, removing President Trump from office. On Wednesday, House Democrats plan on voting on articles of impeachment. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump exits the White House to walk toward Marine One on the South Lawn on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Following last week’s deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol, President Trump is making his first public appearance with a trip to the town of Alamo, Texas to view the construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media outside the White House on January 12, 2021 in Washington,DC before his departure to Alamo, Texas. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump waves to the media outside the White House on January 12, 2021 in Washington,DC before his departure to Alamo, Texas. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: People gather at the base of the U.S. Capitol with large IMPEACH and REMOVE letters on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group is calling on Congress to impeach and remove President Donald Trump on the day that Democrats introduced articles of impeachment in response to Trump’s incitement of a mob entering the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: People gather at the base of the U.S. Capitol with large IMPEACH and REMOVE letters on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group is calling on Congress to impeach and remove President Donald Trump on the day that Democrats introduced articles of impeachment in response to Trump’s incitement of a mob entering the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn)
People hold flags in a near empty Black Live Matter Plaza, ahead of the Inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20, in Washington DC, on January 12, 2021. – (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Flowers lie on the House steps outside the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today the House of Representatives plans to vote on Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, removing President Trump from office. Wednesday, House Democrats plan on voting on articles of impeachment. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)