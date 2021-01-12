Photos: Tensions Run High as DC Increases Security Ahead of the Inauguration

As authorities prepare to restrict access to parts of downtown D.C. ahead of Inauguration Day amid warnings about the possibility of violence, the tension is palpable.

Federal and local officials are coordinating enhanced security following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week. Photos from Tuesday show the presence of the National Guard in full force on Capitol grounds already.

Meanwhile, inside the Capitol building, the House of Representatives have gathered to vote on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would remove President Donald Trump from office.

At the White House, Trump spoke with the media before departing for Alamo, Texas, his first public appearance since the riot. He accepted no blame for the Capitol attack and spoke out against impeachment efforts, calling it "a terrible thing."

The president waved to a crowd of his supporters before boarding his helicopter.

Elsewhere on Capitol grounds, a group of activists gathered to call on Congress to oust Trump, forming the words "IMPEACH" and "REMOVE" with large individual letter placards.

On Wednesday, House Democrats are set to vote on articles of impeachment.