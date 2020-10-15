Photos: Stunning Estate at George Washington's Mount Vernon Lists for $60 Million

By Erika Gonzalez and NBC Washington Staff

The River View Estate, a sprawling property at Mount Vernon, was first deeded to George Washington's personal secretary. Now, the 16 acres and everything on it – house, guest house and carriage house – is on the market for a whopping $60 million.

The stunning estate is the most expensive piece of property to ever list in the City of Alexandria.

Only multi-millionaires are privy to tours of the home, which is being listed by TTR Sothebys. Luckily, these photos, which capture the elegance and beauty of the estate, are free.

25 photos
1/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
2/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
3/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
4/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
5/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
6/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
7/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
8/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
9/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
10/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
11/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
12/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
13/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
14/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
15/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
16/25
Photo Credit: Sean Shanahan
17/25
Photo Credit: Gordon Beall
River View Estate, Stevens Residence
18/25
Photo Credit: Gordon Beall
River View Estate, Stevens Residence
19/25
Photo Credit: Gordon Beall
River View Estate, Stevens Residence
20/25
Photo Credit: Gordon Beall
River View Estate, Stevens Residence
21/25
Photo Credit: Gordon Beall
River View Estate, Stevens Residence
22/25
Photo Credit: Gordon Beall
River View Estate, Stevens Residence
23/25
Photo Credit: Gordon Beall
River View Estate, Stevens Residence
24/25
Photo Credit: Gordon Beall
River View Estate, Stevens Residence
25/25
Photo Credit: Gordon Beall
River View Estate, Stevens Residence

This article tagged under:

real estateGEORGE WASHINGTONMOUNT VERNONphotosRiver View Estate

More Photo Galleries

Smithsonian's ‘Girlhood' Exhibit Explores Complexities of Growing Up in America
Smithsonian's ‘Girlhood' Exhibit Explores Complexities of Growing Up in America
2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Moments From the Show
2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Moments From the Show
Photos: Gyms Open Outdoor Spaces as COVID-19 Pandemic Stretches On
Photos: Gyms Open Outdoor Spaces as COVID-19 Pandemic Stretches On
PHOTOS: Napa, Sonoma County Residents Wake Up to Fires
PHOTOS: Napa, Sonoma County Residents Wake Up to Fires
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us