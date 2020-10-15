Photos: Stunning Estate at George Washington's Mount Vernon Lists for $60 Million

The River View Estate, a sprawling property at Mount Vernon, was first deeded to George Washington's personal secretary. Now, the 16 acres and everything on it – house, guest house and carriage house – is on the market for a whopping $60 million.

The stunning estate is the most expensive piece of property to ever list in the City of Alexandria.

Only multi-millionaires are privy to tours of the home, which is being listed by TTR Sothebys. Luckily, these photos, which capture the elegance and beauty of the estate, are free.