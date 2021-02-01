Photos: Snowball Fight Breaks Out at National Mall

Sunday marked the D.C. area's first significant snowfall in two years. The snow began before dawn and blanketed the area, leaving about 2 to 3 inches on the ground – the perfect amount for snowball fights, sledding and snowmen.

D.C. residents gathered at the National Mall on Sunday to make the most of the wintry weather. The large-scale snowball fight, organized by the Washington D.C. Snowball Fight Association, was the highlight of the day.