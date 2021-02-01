Photos: Snowball Fight Breaks Out at National Mall

Sunday marked the D.C. area's first significant snowfall in two years. The snow began before dawn and blanketed the area, leaving about 2 to 3 inches on the ground – the perfect amount for snowball fights, sledding and snowmen.
D.C. residents gathered at the National Mall on Sunday to make the most of the wintry weather. The large-scale snowball fight, organized by the Washington D.C. Snowball Fight Association, was the highlight of the day.
(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – January 31: People throw snowballs during a snowball fight, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association, on the National Mall in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – January 31: People throw snowballs during a snowball fight, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association, on the National Mall in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Photographer: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Getty Images
People wearing protective masks participate in a large-scale snowball fight on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Winter storm warnings and watches, as well as weather advisories, stretch from Minnesota to Maine according to the National Weather Service with Washington possibly getting 6 to 10 inches of snow with a coating of ice. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Photographer: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Getty Images
People wearing protective masks participate in a large-scale snowball fight on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Winter storm warnings and watches, as well as weather advisories, stretch from Minnesota to Maine according to the National Weather Service with Washington possibly getting 6 to 10 inches of snow with a coating of ice. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – January 31: People throw snowballs during a snowball fight, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association, on the National Mall in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – January 31: People throw snowballs during a snowball fight, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association, on the National Mall in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Photographer: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Getty Images
People wearing protective masks participate in a large-scale snowball fight on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Winter storm warnings and watches, as well as weather advisories, stretch from Minnesota to Maine according to the National Weather Service with Washington possibly getting 6 to 10 inches of snow with a coating of ice. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 31: Winnie the sheepadoodle plays in the snow on the National Mall during a snow storm on January 31, 2021 in Washington, DC. Washington is expecting 3 to 5 inches of snow during the first major snow storm of the year. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)
(Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
SPRINGFIELD, VA – JANUARY 31: Danny O’Connor, 11, left, watches as his brother, Billy O’Connor, 13, goes off a jump as he sleds with others at Irving Middle School on Sunday January 31, 2021 in Springfield, VA. Several inches of snow were expected in the Washington, DC region. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – January 31: Lelia Troiano, left, and Ian Miller roll snow balls at the Washington Monument as snow continues to fall in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
(Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 31: Katrina Hofius builds a snowman with her daughter Aviana, 2, her husband Chris and their dog Kaiser on the National Mall during a snow storm on January 31, 2021 in Washington, DC. Washington is expecting 3 to 5 inches of snow during the first major snow storm of the year. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)
Photographer: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A family builds snowmen on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Winter storm warnings and watches, as well as weather advisories, stretch from Minnesota to Maine according to the National Weather Service with Washington possibly getting 6 to 10 inches of snow with a coating of ice. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – January 31: Sydney Register, left, and Pablo Feliciano construct a snow man at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as snow continues to fall in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Photographer: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Pedestrians walk through snow near the Reflecting Pool, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Winter storm warnings and watches, as well as weather advisories, stretch from Minnesota to Maine according to the National Weather Service with Washington possibly getting 6 to 10 inches of snow with a coating of ice. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Photographer: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A couple throw snowballs in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Winter storm warnings and watches, as well as weather advisories, stretch from Minnesota to Maine according to the National Weather Service with Washington possibly getting 6 to 10 inches of snow with a coating of ice. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 31, 2021 — People play in the snow at the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty)
(Photo by Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 31: Jasmin and Kevin Mathew, lie in the snow as snow falls near the Washington Monument on January 31, 2021 in Washington, DC.
(Photo by Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
(Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman takes a photo of a snowman on the National Mall in Washington, DC not far from the Washington Monument on January 31, 2021 as the capital region is under a winter storm warning through Monday night for an expected five or more inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow. (Photo by Eva HAMBACH / AFP)
(Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 31, 2021 — People make a snowman at the National Mall in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty)
(Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 31, 2021 — Two dogs run in the snow at the National Mall near the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty)
(Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 31, 2021 — People play in the snow at the National Mall in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty)
(Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 31, 2021 — People play in the snow at the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty)
(Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 31, 2021 — People walk dogs at the National Mall in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty)
(Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 31, 2021 — Two snowmen are seen with the Lincoln Memorial in the background in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty)
Photographer: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Pedestrians walk through snow on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Winter storm warnings and watches, as well as weather advisories, stretch from Minnesota to Maine according to the National Weather Service with Washington possibly getting 6 to 10 inches of snow with a coating of ice. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via Getty Images