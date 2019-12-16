photos

Photos: Snow Across the DC Area

Snowflakes have been spotted in D.C. and to areas north and west

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Winter came for the D.C. area early Monday morning, coating parts of the Beltway with snow and accumulating in some areas north and west.

Winter weather advisories are in effect and schools have closed and delayed as dozens of News4 viewers, reporters and anchors shared their photos on social media (Pro-tip: You can tweet your photos at @nbcwashington or email them to isee@nbcwashington.com for a chance to be featured).

Here's a look outside your neighbors' windows.

This article tagged under:

photosweather alertpictures
