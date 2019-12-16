Photos: Snow Across the DC Area

Winter came for the D.C. area early Monday morning, coating parts of the Beltway with snow and accumulating in some areas north and west.

Winter weather advisories are in effect and schools have closed and delayed as dozens of News4 viewers, reporters and anchors shared their photos on social media (Pro-tip: You can tweet your photos at @nbcwashington or email them to isee@nbcwashington.com for a chance to be featured).

Here's a look outside your neighbors' windows.

Big snow flakes are coming down in Tysons! @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/xQhiB03iIl — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) December 16, 2019

Nothing falling here in Aspen Hill anymore. pic.twitter.com/TmAAdWPSU4 — Edgar D. (@Edgar_D92) December 16, 2019

Driving through snow showers in the District. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/SxBA0Tba1t — Molette Green (@MoletteGreen) December 16, 2019

Big flakes coming down in Ashburn pic.twitter.com/cimuoup6Lt — Jen Lubrani Cisneros (@meningioma) December 16, 2019

It’s definitely snowing in downtown Leesburg. I originally planned to play @PaulMcCartney ‘s song a wonderful Christmas time over this video ... but then my photog and I changed our minds. 😂 See you every half hour on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/dwDaKwwKch — Juliana Valencia (@NewsJValencia) December 16, 2019