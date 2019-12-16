Photos: Snow Across the DC Area

Winter came for the D.C. area early Monday morning, coating parts of the Beltway with snow and accumulating in some areas north and west.
Winter weather advisories are in effect and schools have closed and delayed as dozens of News4 viewers, reporters and anchors shared their photos on social media (Pro-tip: You can tweet your photos at @nbcwashington or email them to isee@nbcwashington.com for a chance to be featured).
Here's a look outside your neighbors' windows.
Nothing falling here in Aspen Hill anymore. pic.twitter.com/TmAAdWPSU4— Edgar D. (@Edgar_D92) December 16, 2019
Big flakes coming down in Ashburn pic.twitter.com/cimuoup6Lt— Jen Lubrani Cisneros (@meningioma) December 16, 2019
Vid of the snow here in Germantown. pic.twitter.com/AlAJLdnPtT— Umar Soofi (@umar_eas_wx) December 16, 2019